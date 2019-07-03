FOX Wants President Trump on the Debut of SmackDown! Live

Donald Trump is the current President of the United States Of America. He is also a WWE Hall Of Famer. Now Fox reportedly wants the sitting President to appear on SmackDown Live.

Tom Colohue reports that this all started with some internal emails at Fox about them “floating the idea” of approaching Vince McMahon about giving his old buddy Trump a call to see if he’ll appear on SmackDown Live. At this time it’s unknown is a call has been made to the POTUS.

It is said that Fox believes that WWE and Trump will understand the mutual benefits of this appearance with the source further noting:

“FOX have asked for Trump so I’m trying to write something short and easy for him that makes him look good. Vince doesn’t like us to say anything bad about Trump so I’m just doing the best I can.”

This might come as a bit of a shock, but SmackDown needs ratings, especially with a SmackDown move. Trump also might very well do it because he needs to up his public appeal as he looks on to a 2020 re-election campaign.