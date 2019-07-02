Reigns on Moxley’s departure: “he’ll always be my close friend”

Roman Reigns Weighs in on Jon Moxley’s WWE Departure

Roman Reigns has shared his thoughts on his friend and former Shield partner Jon Moxley’s departure from WWE. Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso shared a preview of his interview with Reigns in which the Raw star discusses Moxley’s jump from WWE to AEW.

“I don’t think our working relationship is going to be what it used to be, but I’ll always love that guy, he’ll always be my close friend, and I wish the best for him,” Reigns said. “We have a brotherhood, so I’m always cheering for him,” Reigns said. “I’ve shared so many great moments with Ambrose, or Mox. We have love for each other well beyond the wrestling, and it will always be that way.”