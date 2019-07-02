Paige Reveals Which WWE Role She Turned Down

Paige Reveals Which WWE Role She Turned Down & Why She Chose to Manage Asuka Over Ronda Rousey

The former WWE Divas Champion recently spoke to talkSPORT about her career path, and she noted that the idea of working as a manager was on her mind for a while.

“After retiring, I pitched to manage Ronda Rousey and Asuka. I’ve always pitched for Asuka because I think she is such an amazing athlete and a wonderful person, the only thing she really lacks is the microphone skills.”

Paige also revealed that after she lost the General Manager role on SmackDown Live she was offered a job as a producer, but ultimately she turned it down.

“Obviously I then had the GM role that I loved, but after that they offered me a role as a producer and I actually said yes. But after a few weeks I had to tell them I didn’t actually want to do that. It’s an amazing job, don’t get me wrong, but at 26/27, I still want to be in front of the camera and I don’t want to hang my boots up in that regard just yet.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)