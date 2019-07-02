Eric Bischoff to start full-time with WWE next week

Eric Bischoff is expected to start full-time with WWE next week and the former WCW President is relocating to Connecticut for his new corporate job as Executive Director of the Smackdown Live brand.

Bischoff will be attending tonight’s Smackdown Live in person although if he appears on camera remains to be seen. Just like they did with Paul Heyman, Bischoff’s photo was used to promote the show locally.

In the latest 83 Weeks podcast he does with Conrad Thompson, Bischoff said that this will be a “23/7 job,” suggesting he will be deep-diving in the new role to get the best out of the brand moving forward.

In the podcast, Bischoff also claimed that this is the biggest opportunity he ever had in his professional wrestling career, bigger than being appointed WCW President by Bill Shaw. “I haven’t felt this way, maybe in forever but at least twenty years. This is a whole different ballgame,” Bischoff added.

Not much tickets remain for the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, where tonight’s show will be held.