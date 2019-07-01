RAW RESULTS FOR JULY 1, 2019 FROM DALLAS, TX

With Extreme Rules just 13 days away, we roll through Von Erich territory for RAW tonight. I’m “The Real Deal” Billy Rouse, welcome to the Raw Zone in Dallas, Texas!

The opening video rolls, and we head inside the arena. The announcers run down tonight’s highlights. Braun Strowman’s music hits, and it’s time for immediate action with a falls count anywhere match.

RAW RECAP: Strowman VS Lashley last week

Falls Count Anywhere Match – Braun Strowman VS Bobby Lashley

The bell rings and they cross until Lashley hits a spear. Outside, a shoulder tackle floors Lashley for a two. Lashley with a tackle into the timekeeper area for a two. Strowman thrown into the crowd. Stiff forearms to the back of Braun. Steel chair repeatedly to Braun gets a two. Lashley back to clubbing Braun. Braun throws Bobby. Running shoulderblock sends Lashley flying. Bobby driven into the steel railing and gets bealed onto the stage. Suplex on Braun on the stage. Strowman spears Lashley through the LED board for an audible “holy shit!” from Michael Cole. The fire extinguishers are out, as this match is over.

NO CONTEST

Officials are frantically shouting for EMT’s and stretchers. Both competitors are motionless as they are loaded onto backboards. Strowman is actually slightly moving as we go to break.

Back from the break and Lashley is being loaded up. Nothing with Braun yet. A replay and Strowman is finally on a stretcher. Braun is now loaded up into the ambulance. Both ambulances are now out.

Cole & Graves are explaining the situation, but Renee hasn’t spoken at all since they hit the LED wall. The Viking Raiders make their way out for tag action. Hopefully they have an update on Strowman & Lashley.

Back from the break and Viking Raiders are in ring. We hear Big E’s voice introducing New Day members Big E & Xavier Woods as Renee speaks for the first time tonight since Strowman put Lashley through the LED wall.

Viking Raiders VS New Day

Big E hits the apron splash. Ivar tags in. Clothesline’s and fist drops put E down. Erik tags in for the double teams. Two count only. Erik with a squatting armbar. E hits a belly to belly. Samoa Joe slaps the Cocquina Clutch on Woods for the DQ. Kofi runs out for a multi-person brawl.

Six man tag team match now adding Joe & Kofi. Kofi with a springboard dropkick on Ivar. Woods tags in for an elbow and a two. Kick to Woods & Joe tags in. Dueling forearms, Woods fires up, Joe elbow. Headbutts and Ivar tags in. Erik tags in and applies an armbar. Woods armdrag & chops. T-bone to Woods. Ivar tags in. Ivar slams Erik on Woods. Joe tags in and hits the back senton for a two. Joe cheap shots E. Chop floors Xavier, Erik tags. Joe Tags in. Missile dropkick drops Joe. Kofi & Ivar tags. Spin kick to Ivar. Thrust kick. Erik tags in. Kofi drops Erik & hits the Boom Drop. Joe tags in. Erik hits a knee. E clears house. Woods hits a pendulum dropkick. Ivar hits 305 Live. Trouble in Paradise to Erik, but the legal man Joe locks in the Coquina Clutch. Kofi passes out and the ref calls for the bell.

Winners via technical submission: Samoa Joe & Viking Raiders

24/7 Championship hype

Backstage, Drake Maverick has Renee Michelle blindfolded as she is in the arena. They meet Dana Brooke & Drake is told he is obsessed with the 24/7 Championship. Drake says he chooses his wife & hugs her as R-Truth appears.

The Good Brothers and AJ Styles are backstage. They trade shots. Anderson talks crap and makes a bet with his wife on the line.

No Way Jose & The conga Line are out for action against Cesaro. R-Truth tries to bait Drake Maverick by dancing with Renee Michelle. The 24/7 Stampede is out. Cesaro dumps Jose outside and hits the Neutralizer on the floor.

Backstage, Charly Caruso introduces the Street Prophets. Charly dances with Ford & Dawkins.

Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre are shown headed to the ring. They discuss the Undertaker, NEXT!

UPDATE: Strowman & Lashley are being evaluated.

Backstage, Sarah Schreiber interviews the Miz.

SD RECAP: The Miz last week

Sarah asks if Miz is 100%. Miz says it’s about what he has to do.

Shane’s music hits as Shane & McIntyre come out to talk. Shane grabs the mic and demands a proper introduction from Mike Rome. Shane says Roman is scared of him.

RAW RECAP: McIntyre & McMahon VS Reigns last week.

Drew says the footage speaks for itself. Shane says Reigns begged Undertaker to help him out. Shane is looking forward to facing Undertaker again soon. They are gonna put Undertaker & Reigns in the ground. Drew says he is no ordinary man and he is not afraid of the Undertaker. He doesn’t give a damn about the Undertaker. Drew says he came dressed to fight and calls out Undertaker to tell him they aren’t afraid. Thunder sounds and the lights flicker and go out. Lightning hits the ringposts. The gong sounds and here comes the Dead Man! Undertaker walks down to the ring as Shane & Drewbail into the crowd, with Shane holding McIntyre back. Undertaker has a microphone. Roman never came to Undertaker for his help. As far as why, let Undertaker explain who he is. The Reaper of Wayward Souls. Shane & Drew are on that list. Shane had Undertaker’s respect until he fell victim to his own ego. Where Undertaker is sending them, Shane is another tormented soul. Shane & Drew will never REST IN PEACE. The gong sounds as Shane stares at Undertaker.

Backstage promo from Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans. The Winners Take All Tag Match is now an Extreme Rules Match. Lacey hyped up Becky Lynch. Lacey accuses Seth of having eyes for her.

On the stage, Undertaker gives the American Badass salute to the crowd.

Baron Corbin’s music hits as Lacey & Corbin come out.

Lacey Evans VS Natalya

Evans starts off dominant. Seth & Becky are shown watching backstage. Another two count on Natalya. Sliding trip and an elbow get a two. Cobra Clutch grounds Nattie. Neckbreaker gets a two. High risk move countered. Lacey tried a surprise roll up, but Nattie counters. Discus lariat hits and Corbin distracts. Woman’s Right and the pin.

Winner via pinfall: Lacey Evans

Backstage , Zack Ryder, AJ Styles & Ricochet are talking. Charly Caruso comes in to interview Ricochet. The Good Brothers interrupt. Gallows & Anderson goad Ricochet into letting his guard down.

Miz is heading to the ring. A 2 out of 3 falls match is next!

Backstage, The Good Brothers are stirring things up. They ask where the NJPW AJ Styles is. Ricochet comes up and Styles challenges him for the title tonight. Styles slaps him.

Just as Elias goes to speak, Miz’s music hits. Miz attacks Elias before the bell even rings. The bell rings, Skull Crushing Finale and a quick pin for Miz. Elias nails outside. Miz uses the barricade. Figure four into a two count. Drift Away hits for the second fall. Sit out Powerbomb gets a two. Elias is pounding away in the corner. High elbow gets a two. Crossface into a chinlock. Miz starts a comeback, but a pair of uppercuts stop him. Backslide for two. Elias plants Miz for a two. Running apron knee misses, Elias hits the ringpost. Figure four gets the submission win.

Winner 2-1 via submission: The Miz

Charly Caruso, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch are shown backstage. An exclusive interview is next!

STOMPING GROUNDS RECAP: Rollins VS Corbin

Charly Caruso interviews Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins. Rollins wishes Braun & Bobby a speedy recovery. They don’t believe the decision to accept Corbin’s challenge was impulsive. Maybe Seth planned it all along.

Maria Kanellis shows up. She takes issue with Rollins & Lynch being called the First Couple of WWE. Maria challenges for a mixed tag tonight. The challenge is accepted. Seth jokingly says he messed up.

RECAP: Strowman VS Lashley earlier. Strowman may have suffered a ruptured spleen, Lashley is still being evaluated.

BURN IT DOWN hits and it’s mixed tag team action!

Seth Rollins VS Mike & Maria Kanellis

The bell rings as Seth and Mike start out. Snapmare & victim kick to Mike. Running back elbow. Right to Seth. Irish Whip countered to a spinning forearm. Buckle Bomb & the women come in. Maria is running. Maria cut a vicious promo on Mike and says she’s pregnant. Becky pats her stomach and walks off. Mike asks how Maria could be pregnant. Maria says she doesn’t know, as Mike isn’t man enough to get her pregnant. Lynch tosses Mike in the ring and taps Mike out to the Dis-Arm-Her.

Winners via submission: Seth & Becky

postmatch, Maria cuts another scathing promo, saying the only real man was Lynch. Maybe next time she’ll ask Becky to impregnate her.

Charly Caruso is blindsided by Paul Heyman as Heyman does his typical schtick. Street Prophets come in and make fun of Paul. Street Prophets do some comedy and leave.

Backstage, Alexa & Nikki are headed to the stage. A Moment of Bliss is next!

Alexa’s music hits, and it’s time for A Moment of Bliss. She gives her thoughts to Braun & Bobby. She introduces her guest, her BFF Nikki Cross. They talk about last week on SD. Nikki says it’s all because of Alexa. Nikki tried to put Bliss over, but Alexa said it’s about Nikki. Carmella comes out and asks why Alexa is getting the title shot when Nikki got the win. Carmella challenges Alexa to a match. Alexa accepts.

Carmella VS Alexa Bliss w/Nikki Cross

Carmella immediately rolls Alexa Bliss up and pins her.

Winner via pinfall: Carmella

Nikki Cross VS Carmella

Nikki starts off hot, but Mella throws her for a two. Alexa distracts for the Apron Burial Beatdown and a pair of two counts. Clothesline by Mella, boot ram. Bronco Buster gets a two. Throat thrust and a kick by Nikki. Nikki hits a kick and a swinging neckbreaker for the pin.

Winner via pinfall: Nikki Cross

Backstage, AJ Styles is shown warming up.

Backstage, Nikki & Alexa are interviewed by Sarah Schreiber.

Drake Maverick & Renee Michelle head out. The stampede runs past. R-Truth comes out and Drake said he just wants to go on his honeymoon. Truth walks past and gets a suitcase to the back for the pin.

New 24/7 Champion: Drake Maverick

AJ’s music hits, and it’s main event time! Last week, AJ beat Ricochet non title. Can he do it again? We’re about to find out!

United States Championship

Ricochet VS AJ Styles

The bell rings and we’re underway! Leapfrog, counter into a two by Ricochet. Shoulder to the gut, top rope dive. Styles gets a two with a roll up. Corner kick from AJ. Rolling kick by Ricochet. Springboard dive by Ricochet. Springboard blocked. Phenomenal Forearm. AJ Styles gets the pinfall.

Winner via pinfall: AJ Styles

postmatch replay shows Ricochet had his foot under the ropes. The referees are talking.

The match has been restarted. Gallows & Anderson are ringside. Ricochet hits a pair of tight hands and some chops. Enziguiri and a corkscrew suplex for two. Styles outside. Fosbury Flop misses. Ricochet lands on his feet. Phenomenal Forearm to the outside. Brainbuster by Styles for a two. Styles Clash blocked. Argentine Rack Bomb for a two. Drago-style rollup off the second rope by Ricochet gets the pin.

Winner via pinfall: Ricochet

Postmatch show of respect even by The Good Brothers. Styles blasts Ricochet and hammers him. The Good Brothers hit the Magic Killer to Ricochet as The Original Bullet Club reforms. AJ hits an Avalanche Styles Clash off the second rope. Styles continues to beat on Ricochet. The show goes off the air with The Club standing tall.

My Thoughts: Great show. Still unsure how they pulled off the opening match finish. Good to see The Club back.

Tonight marks a night you probably won’t forget. I’m turning Raw Zone over to a new writer named Blade. It’s been fun. For Steve Gerweck and the rest of the site, Thanks for tuning in. Whether you liked me or not, you always tuned in to this. I’m “The Real Deal ” Billy Rouse. Good Night.