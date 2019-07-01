Paige: “If you go up to writers it’s like talking to a brick wall sometimes”

In an interview with thesun, Paige commented on her tag team Asuka and Kairi Sane not getting much television time & Getting Frustrated

“If we don’t get used I get really frustrated because we’re a good tag team and we need to be utilized.”

“Sometimes the writers have so much on their plate with everyone else’s storylines, they put things on the backburner. I have to remind them, ‘Ok, but there is a women’s tag team title… I’m like, ‘What the hell dudes? Let’s make something happen.’”

“It frustrates me but once you actually get to speak with Vince and Hunter about your problems and frustrations, they’re always the first to say, ‘Let’s change this.’”

“If you go up to writers it’s like talking to a brick wall sometimes, whereas if you go to Vince and Hunter they’re like, ‘If you have a problem we can change that for you.’”

