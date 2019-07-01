Kawato San captures the CMLL Lightweight Title

Kawato San is your new CMLL Super Lightweight Champion after winning the title at the company’s Super Domingo Familiar show on Sunday. Kawato defeated El Audaz to win the championship at the event, as you can see via Arena Mexico’s Twitter account below. Kawato is the 16th champion and the third Japanese wrestler to win the championship after Masato Yakushiji and Hiromu Takahashi.

Per Lucha Blog, the match will air on TV next week and be up on YouTube soon afterward. Cody Hall took to Twitter to congratulate Kawato afterward.