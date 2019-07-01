Flair on AEW: “They need to take their time, not worry about WWE”

“I’m very close to Tony (Khan) and I think he’ll match up and will work as hard as he can to bring the best product forward. He’s got some good people that have worked in really high places like Jim Ross and Jericho. I heard that his dad was there in Vegas and he really didn’t get ‘it’ and understand what Tony was doing because he hadn’t been to a live event. But he was over the top with Tony and told him, ‘I get it’ which is really cool because they have a lot of money. They’re not gonna be foolish because they understand sports. They need to take their time, not worry about WWE and just do their own thing.”

source: Wrestling Inc.