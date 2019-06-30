Tentative card for AEW’s Fight for the Fallen show

The AEW card is building up and it looks like this as of now:

Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

Kenny Omega vs. CIMA

Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

Additionally, it was announced by AEW three days ago that Chris Jericho would make an appearance at the event. It is not known if he would be appearing in a wrestling capacity.

AEW Fight for the Fallen will take place on July 13 from the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. This will be the third event promoted under the AEW banner. The company has stated that all of the event’s proceeds will be donated to victims of gun violence.