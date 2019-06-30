*SPOILERS* 6/29/19 ROH TV Taping Results

Report by Mango the Great & PWInsider

We are live at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia!

ROH TV Hour 1:

*ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor pins Rhett Titus. Kenny King cuts a promo on Titus.

*Angelina Love vs. Jenny Rose vs. Tracy Steelz vs. Stella Grey sees Steele pins Grey. Maria Manic appears and destroys security.

*The Bouncers& Jay Lethal over ROH Chamion Matt Taven & TK O’Ryan & Vinnie Marseglia when The Bouncers hit their finish on TK.

*In what was billed as a NWA Match, Eli Drake defeated Grizzly Redwood. Drake cuts promo on signing with NWA.

ROH TV Hour 2:

*Coast 2 Coast won a squash.

*Jeff Cobb & Jonathan Gresham defeated Kenny King & Dalton Castle when Gresham pins King with a hook of the tights.

*Jay Lethal Promo. Matt Taven comes out. Alex Shelley returns and cuts a promo.

ROH TV Hour 3:

*SOS beat Primal Fear in a squash match.

*NWA Champion Nick Aldis Promo. He calls out Marty Scurll and challenges anyone in Villian Enterprises to challenge him for the title at the Summer Supercard Toronto show.

*Colt Cabana promo. James Storm comes out. Storm taps Cabana with one legged crab and becomes the new NWA National Champion.

*Silas Young beat Josh Woods after a low blow.

*The Shinobi Shadow Squad beat Johnson/Keyes/Caberello.

*Karissa Rivera defeated Sumie Sakai.

*Rush & Dragon Lee beat the Briscoes in one of the best ROH matches this year.. This had everything you could imagine – high flying, hard hitting wrestling. Mark Briscoe got busted open hardway and bled most of match. Tremendous tag match!!

*Lifeblood and Villian Enterprises Promo.

*Street Fight: Lifeblood beat ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises. Bandido pinned Marty Scurll in a non-title bout.

End of show.