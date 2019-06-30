Shawn Spears Reveals Reason for Bonking Cody with a Steel Chair at AEW Fyter Fest

Well, we have a motive forthe chair shot. Not why it was stiff or went wrong. But, why story line wise Spears hit Cody. Cody called Spears a “good hand”. For those not initiated, that means he is a solid performer and reliable almost like a utility player in baseball. Someone you can stick on short stop or in center field and they are capable in all positions but probably not the best in the game by any stretch.