HBK explains why WWE Crown Jewel didn’t count as a real in-ring return

While speaking to Challenge Mania, Shawn Michaels addressed his return to the ring in Saudi Arabia. He agreed to do it because it was a tag team match. It wasn’t on a WrestleMania level for him. In fact, he considered the controversial show as a glorified live event.

“No, there are no regrets. So again, honestly, and no one will ever believe me but I’ll tell you anyway, but honestly, again, it’s not a WrestleMania, it’s not a this… to me it wasn’t coming back as the Heartbreak Kid. It was a tag match.”

“I know that’s not the same and I know nobody will understand it, but in my mind, it was like a glorified house show live event. I don’t mean that to be intellectually insulting to the wrestling fan but in my mind, it was not the same. I got asked. It was almost like, as a favor.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)