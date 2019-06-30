Daniels on AEW competing with WWE: “Time will tell if we’ll get to that position or not”

“It’s going to take time to grow to any sort of thing. I feel like we’ve got all the tools and now just depends on us going out and putting on the best product that we can. We’ve got the right athletes to build a good product that’s worth investing in. Some people want to see an actual competitor to WWE. Time will tell if we’ll get to that position or not, but I feel like we’ve got the right ingredients for that. It’s up to us to capitalize on that good will from fans and build off of that to the point where we’ve got a loyal fan base watching us week after week.” He also said that his 83 Weeks podcast will go on even with his new job.”

CBS Sports Local