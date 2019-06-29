WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 29, 2019 – Tokyo, Japan

1. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Becky Lynch (c) defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka
-During the match, Asuka was attacked by The IIconics.

2. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The Revival (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

3. Shinsuke Nakamura and Triple H defeated Robert Roode and Samoa Joe

4. The Kabuki Warriors defeated The IIconics

5. WWE United States Championship Match
Ricochet (c) defeated Cesaro

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match
AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, and Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre

