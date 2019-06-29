Best in the World

Preshow:

Rush defeated Flip Gordon

—

Main Show:

1. Dalton Castle defeated Dragon Lee

2. The Allure (Angelina Love and Mandy Leon) (w/Velvet Sky) defeated Jenny Rose and Kelly Klein

3. Best of Three Series

Kenny King [2] defeated Jay Lethal [1]

4. Pure/Scientific Rules Match

Jonathan Gresham defeated Silas Young

5. Nick Aldis and Eli Drake vs. The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe) (Double Countout)

6. ROH World Television Championship Match

Shane Taylor (c) defeated Bandido

7. ROH Six-Man Championship Match

Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King, and PCO) defeated Lifeblood (Tracy Williams and Mark Haskins) and PJ Black

8. ROH World Championship Match

Matt Taven (c) defeated Jeff Cobb