NJPW “Southern Showdown” Results – June 29, 2019 – Melbourne, Australia

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Toa Henare, Shota Umino, and Nick Bury defeated Michael Richards, Andrew Villalobos, and Mark Tui

2. Slex defeated Aaron Solow

3. Toru Yano and YOH defeated Gino Gambino and Taiji Ishimori

4. Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens

5. Rev Pro British Cruierweight Championship Match

El Phantasmo (c) defeated Rocky Romero

6. IWGP Tag Team Championship Match

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) defeated Juice Robinson and Mikey Nicholls

7. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match

Will Ospreay (c) defeated Robbie Eagles

8. Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Jay White and Bad Luck Fale