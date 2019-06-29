NJPW “Southern Showdown” Results – June 29, 2019 – Melbourne, Australia
1. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Toa Henare, Shota Umino, and Nick Bury defeated Michael Richards, Andrew Villalobos, and Mark Tui
2. Slex defeated Aaron Solow
3. Toru Yano and YOH defeated Gino Gambino and Taiji Ishimori
4. Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens
5. Rev Pro British Cruierweight Championship Match
El Phantasmo (c) defeated Rocky Romero
6. IWGP Tag Team Championship Match
Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) defeated Juice Robinson and Mikey Nicholls
7. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match
Will Ospreay (c) defeated Robbie Eagles
8. Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Jay White and Bad Luck Fale