More details on the Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff appointments

The recent appointment of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as Executive Directors of Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live respectively got good feedback from the majority fans and those in the industry alike.

While Heyman and Bischoff will head up creative for the two brands separately, Vince McMahon still has the final say on everything that goes and while both are expected to have a large amount of creative freedom, at this point it won’t be similar to what Triple H has with NXT where everything stops with him.

The two now also sit very high up in the chain in the corporate structure of WWE. Most high-level officials report directly to Vince McMahon while many others, when it comes to creative and talent, report to Triple H who is the Executive Vice President in charge of talent, creative, and live events. Heyman and Bischoff will be reporting directly to the top of the pyramid even though they are in charge of creative for Raw and Smackdown, a department which falls under Triple H’s portfolio.

Triple H welcomed back the two men back to the team with a Twitter post saying, “Two people who pushed our industry and @WWE forward over the last 25+ years. Great to have @HeymanHustle and @EBischoff working on #Raw and #SDLive. Welcome BACK to the team.” Heyman has been part of creative unofficially for a while, working with a select group of people only like Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey.

While not addressing his appointment directly yet, Bischoff has been tweeting out thank you messages to those who wished him good luck after the news broke a few days ago. Bischoff also noted that his popular podcast with Conrad Thompson titled 83 Weeks will continue as scheduled, saying that “the show must go on.” 83 Weeks covers the Monday night war and the 83 weeks that WCW beat WWE in the ratings. Thompson works for All Elite Wrestling as well and is the man behind the Starrcast fan interactive event.

PWInsider.com also adds that WWE has been pursuing Heyman to join the team for a few months now and only recently they agreed to a deal. With Bischoff, the deal for him also came quite recent as he is now canceling appearances that he had agreed to over the next few months.