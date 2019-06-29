Kane’s Upcoming Memoir Now Available For Pre-Order

Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs’ upcoming memoir Mayor Kane: My Life in Wrestling and Liberty, which will be released on November 26, is now available for pre-order.

Jacobs said of the book: ““The wrestler-turned-politician hasn’t hung up his wrestling boots yet. Politics is a contact sport and Jacobs is using his wrestling skills in that arena. My character Kane… it was always a character, you know, and you very rarely saw me, Glenn Jacobs, behind that character. This book is a glimpse into Glenn Jacobs, which I think a lot of wrestling fans will enjoy.“