Eli Drake Signs with the NWA Exclusively

Jun 29, 2019 - by James Walsh

Eli Drake Signed By NWA, Maria Manic Debuts At ROH Best In The World

Former IMPACT star Eli Drake was revealed as NWA Heavyweight champion Nick Aldis’ replacement tag partner in his matchup against the Briscoes at tonight’s ROH Best in the World pay per view. Drake announced on the kickoff show that he had officially signed with the National Wrestling Alliance, something confirmed later by the promotion via Twitter. Check that out below.

