Fyter Fest

The Buy In:

Logan Sama, Goldenboy, and Excalibur are on commentary for The Buy In. They run down the card for the event.

—

Triple Threat Tag Team Match; winners advance to All Out for an opportunity at a first round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament: Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Beretta)

Beretta and Kassidy start the match and Beretta drops him with a shoulder tackle. Taylor tags in and applies a side headlock and then drops Kassidy with a shoulder tackle. Kazarian tags in, as does Quen. They lock up and Kazarian drops him with a clothesline. Kazarian takes Quen to the corner and tags in Sky. Sky delivers a back-breaker and Beretta tags in. Beretta and Sky lock up and Beretta goes behind with a waist-lock. Kazarian and Sky get into the ring and SCU take care of Best Friends. Kazarian goes for the cover, but Beretta kicks out quickly. Beretta comes back with a few chops, but Kazarian kicks him in the chest. Quen tags in and takes Kazarian and Beretta down with a cross-body. Quen takes out Sky as well, but Kazarian comes back with a right hand. Kassidy tags in and Private Party double teams Kazarian.

Kassidy stomps onto Kazarian and Taylor gets into the ring. Kassidy drops Taylor with a DDT and Quen takes everyone else out with a moonsault on the floor. SCU and Best Friends get back into the ring and Best Friends take care of Quen, while SCU takes out Kassidy. Best Friends suplex Kassidy on the floor and SCU drops Quen with a tornado DDT on the floor. Best Friends take Kassidy back into the ring and drop him with a double back elbow. SCU gets into the ring and goes after Best Friends. Best Friends come back and clothesline SCU to the floor. Best Friends share a hug and then drop Kassidy with an Ace Crusher. Beretta goes for the cover, but Kassidy kicks out at two. Taylor tags in and suplexes Kassidy to the mat. Taylor goes for the cover, but Kassidy kicks out again. Taylor deliver a forearm shot and Beretta tags back in.

Beretta takes Kassidy down with a Northern Lights suplex and goes for the cover, but Kassidy kicks out once more. Taylor tags back in and Taylor delivers a dropkick. One more cover on Kassidy, but he kicks out again. Taylor applies a headlock, but Kassidy elbows his way free. Taylor delivers Soul Food to Kassidy, but Kassidy is able to get to his corner. Quen is knocked to the floor, so Kassidy tags in Kazarian. Kazarian takes out Berertta, but Taylor delivers Sliced Breat to Kazarian. Quen delivers an enzuiguri to Kazarian and tags in. Quen connects with a Shooting Star Press on Beretta and goes for the cover, but Beretta kicks out at two. Kassidy tags in, but Taylor throws Quen into Kassidy. Taylor spikes Quen and goes for the cover, but SCU breaks it up. Kassidy fights off SCU, but they overpower him and slam him to the mat. Kazarian goes for the cover, but Kassidy kicks out at two.

Kassidy shoves Sky into Kazarian and then tosses Sky to the floor. Quen gets up top with Kazarian, but Beretta climbs as well. Quen lands on his feet and delivers an enzuiguri to Beretta. Quen delivers a Cutter to Kazarian and goes for the cover, but Sky breaks it up. Quen dropkicks Sky to the floor and Taylor sends Quen to the floor. Taylor delivers a knee, as does Beretta, to Kassidy. They plant Kassidy with Storm Zero and Beretta gets the pin fall.

Winners: Best Friends

-After the match, The Dark Order shows up on the screen. They say they have chosen Best Friends to be their first victims. The lights go out and then The Dark Order surrounds the ring. The lights go out again, and then The Dark Order is gone.

—

The Young Bucks are backstage and then a video airs of them making fun of the failed Fyer Festival that Fyter Fest is parodying. Kenny Omega shows up and does the same. Omega then says he has their gear, but he had to use a lot of the budget. They have to take away two bikini models on stage and replace them with mannequins.

—

Leva Bates comes to the stage and shushes everyone. Peter Avalon is there as well. Avalon throws one of the tents into the pool and knocks over one of the mannequins. Bates says the audience is full of gamers, but says books are at their fingertips. Bates tells everyone to trust her and to read. Bates says she is Th Librarian, and then Avalon says he is The Librarian. They shush each other, but they are interrupted by Allie.

—

Singles Match: Leva Bates (w/Peter Avalon) vs. Allie

Bates shushes Allie a few times, but Allie grabs her finger and twists it around and then stomps on it. Bates rolls to the floor and yells and then Allie shushes her. Brandi Rhodes is shown watching the match backstage and then Bates gets back into the ring. Bates kicks Allie in the midsection and backs her into the corner. Bates delivers a forearm shot, but Allie comes back with a cross-body. Allie drops Bates with a side-Russian leg-sweep and goes for the cover, but Bates kicks out at two. Avalon trips up Allie and then Bates dropkicks her to the floor. Avalon shushes Allie as Bates goes to the floor. Bates tosses Allie back into the ring and stomps down on her. Bates drops Allie with a fisherman’s buster and then clubs her in the back. Bates delivers a Northern Lights suplex and goes for the cover, but Allie kicks out at two.

Avalon takes to Bates, but Allie rolls her up for two. Bates comes back with a knee strike and delivers a forearm shot. Bates rolls through Allie and applies a submission on the mat. Bates backs Allie into the corner and delivers a few chops. Allie turns it around with chops of her own, but Bates delivers a dropkick into the corner. Bates delivers double knees and goes for the cover, but Allie kicks out at two. Allie comes back and drops Bates with a neck-breaker. Allie delivers a series of shots and a few elbows in the corner. Allie delivers a sliding elbow and goes for the cover, but Bates kicks out at two. Bates comes back and wraps Allie in the ropes and delivers a Backstabber. Bates delivers a face-buster and goes for the cover, but Allie kicks out at two. Avalon throws the book and Allie catches it, but she tosses it to Bates and hits the BSE and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Allie

—

Omega is backstage carrying band equipment, but is told all of the bands pulled out of the show. He tells the camera to get out of his face.

—

Hardcore Match: Michael Nakazawa vs. Alex Jebailey

Nakazawa attacks Jebailey’s leg that was injured and then drops him with a shoulder tackle. Jebailey comes back with a hip toss and then a scoop slam. Jebailey kicks Nakazawa in the back, but he slips in the oil slick from Nakazawa’s baby oil. The referee slips as well and then Nakazawa connects with a senton. Nakazawa goes for the cover, but Jebailey kicks out at two. Jebailey hits Nakazawa with a clipboard and then hits him with a fight stick. Jebailey goes for the cover, but Nakazawa kicks out at two. Jebailey takes Nakazawa to the pool and shoves his head under water. Nakazawa spits water into Jebailey’s face and hits him with a pool toy. Jebailey slams Nakazawa into the pool and rolls him back into the ring. Jebailey grabs weapons and tosses them into the ring. Jebailey sets up a table on the floor.

Nakazawa hits Jebailey with a game controller and chokes him with the cord. Nakazawa bites Jebailey and then spears him through the table. Nakazawa tosses Jebailey into the ring and goes for the cover, but picks him up at two. Nakazawa hits Jebailey with a kendo stick and goes for a Mandible Claw with his underwear, but Jebailey counters with a suplex. Jebailey empties a bag of Lego-like blocks on the mat and backdrops Nakazawa onto them. Jebailey grabs the kendo stick and hits Nakazawa with it. Nakazawa comes back with the Mandible Claw, but Jebailey dodges it and Nakamzawa applies it to the referee. Jebailey gets a roll-up, but the referee is out of it. Nakazawa comes back with a roll-up and the claw on Jebailey and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Michael Nakazawa

—

Jim Ross makes his way to the commentary table.

Jon Moxley appears on the screen and says if people don’t know who he is and what he’s all about, they will tonight.

—

Fyter Fest:

A recap of Double or Nothing airs, hyping up the roster. The commentary team runs down the card for the show.

—

Singles Match: Christopher Daniels vs. Cima

Cima takes Daniels to the mat and applies a headlock and then drops him with a shoulder tackle. Daniels comes back with an arm-drag and then applies an arm-bar. Cima fights back, but Daniels drops him with a shoulder tackle. Daniels delivers an elbow, but Cima comes back with a dropkick. Cima delivers a baseball slide dropkick that sends Daniels into the barricade. Cima tosses Daniels back into the ring and connects with a rolling senton. Cima applies a submission, but Daniels comes back with a back-breaker. Cima rolls to the floor, but Daniels slams him into the apron. Daniels delivers a suplex on the floor and tosses Cima back into the ring. Daniels drops Cima with a scoop slam. Daniels drops Cima with a lariat and goes for the cover, but Cima kicks out at two. Daniels connects with a springboard moonsault and then applies a cross-face submission.

Cima makes it to the ropes, but Daniels backs him into the corner. Cima comes back with a boot to the face and then delivers a Backstabber from the middle rope. Cima delivers an uppercut and then slams Daniels to the mat. Cima goes for the cover, but Daniels kicks out at two. Daniels comes back with a Blue Thunder Bomb and goes for the cover, but Cima kicks out at two. Cima comes back and delivers a power bomb from the ropes and goes for the cover, but Daniels kicks out at two. Cima slams Daniels to the mat and goes up top. Cima hits the Meteora from the top and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Cima

—

Three-Way Match: Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho vs. Nyla Rose

Rose slams Riho into the corner and then does the same to Sakazaki. She charges, but they both move. They team up and take Rose down and deliver a double dropkick. Rose comes back and tosses them both to the mat and then slams them both down. Rose splashes both of them, but they both bridge out. They beat Rose on the mat and go for a double suplex, but Rose suplexes both of them. Rose clubs Sakazaki and puts Riho on top of her. She applies a double Camel Clutch, but they make it to the ropes. Rose applies a bearhug to Sakazaki and then slams her to the mat. Rose suplexes Riho to the mat and then tosses Sakazaki onto Riho. Riho rolls to the floor and then Rose goes for a suplex on Sakazaki. Sakazaki gets free and and delivers a hurricanrana that sends Rose to the floor. Sakazaki comes off the top rope and takes out Rose and Riho.

Sakazaki rolls Riho back into the ring and delivers a dropkick from the top. Sakazaki goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out at two. Riho and Sakazaki exchange shots and Riho drops her with a head-scissors take down. Riho double stomps onto Sakazaki, but Rose gets back into the ring. Riho trips Rose into the ropes and then hits the Tiger Faint Kick and double stomps off the top rope. Riho double stomps onto Sakazaki, but Sakazaki comes back with a flying clothesline. Sakazaki goes for the cover, but Rose breaks it up. Rose knocks Sakazaki to the mat, but Sakazaki fights back. Sakazaki goes for the sliding lariat, but Rose counters and slams her to the mat. Rose goes for the cover, but Sakazaki kicks out at two. Rose drops Sakazaki with a suplex and then splashes Riho in the corner. Rose puts Riho on the top rope and then climbs.

Rose delivers a diving knee strike from the top to Riho. Rose drags Riho to the corner and goes up top again. Sakazaki cuts her off, but Rose punches her down to the floor. Rose goes for a senton, but Riho dodges it. Riho goes up top and goes for a cross-body, but Rose catches her. Sakazaki goes for a cross-body, but Rose catches her as well. They both roll-up Rose, but the kicks out at two. Sakazaki suplexes Riho to the mat and goes for the Magical Girl Splash, but Riho gets her knees up. Rose comes back and suplexes Sakazaki to the mat and then delivers the Beast Bomb. Riho breaks it up and Sakazaki goes for the cover on Rose, but Riho breaks that one up as well. Riho delivers a knee strike to Rose in the corner, but Rose comes back with a Death Valley Driver. Rose goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out at two. Rose goes for the Best Bomb again, but Riho counters with a roll-up and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Riho

-After the match, Rose attacks Riho, but Sakazaki makes the save. They take Rose out with a double dropkick.

—

Four-Way Match; winner faces Kip Sabian at Fight for the Fallen: Adam Page vs. Jungle Boy (w/Luchasaurus) vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. MJF

MJF goes after Jungle Boy and stomps away on him as Havoc goes after Page. Page and Jungle Boy fight back and send Havoc and MJF to the floor. Page delivers a few chops to Boy, but Boy comes back and sends Page to the floor with a hurricanrana. Havoc gets back into the ring and dropkicks Boy into the corner. MJF gets into the ring and rolls-up Havoc, but Havoc kicks out. MJF goes for the cover on Boy, but Boy kicks out as well. Havoc elbows MJF and then Boy sends MJF to the floor. Page takes MJF out on the floor and then Havoc takes Page out with a running senton. Boy runs the ropes, but MJF gets into the ring and drops him with a shoulder tackle. MJF runs the ropes for a bit, but Boy gets back into the ring and delivers a dropkick. MJF rolls to the floor, but Boy takes him, Page, and Havoc out with a moonsault. Boy takes MJF back into the ring and delivers a few chops.

Boy slams MJF to the mat and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out at two. Havoc gets back into the ring and delivers an uppercut to Boy. Page gets back into the ring as well and they perform a Tower of Doom suplex onto MJF, who rolls to the floor. Page clotheslines Havoc and Boy in the corners, but MJF comes back and rolls Page up for two. Page sends MJF to the corner and goes for the clothesline, but MJF rolls to the floor. Boy sends Page to the corner and takes Havoc down with a reverse-rana. Page power bombs Boy to the mat and goes for the cover, but MJF puts Boy’s foot on the rope. Havoc sends Page to the floor and MJF gets back into the ring. MJF drops Havoc with an elbow and goes for the cover, but Page pulls Havoc to the floor. Page gets into the ring, but MJF takes out Page with a chop block. MJF goes for a Sharpshooter, but Page turns it into one of his own.

MJF makes it to the ropes and sends Page to the apron. MJF spikes Page with the Heat Seeker and goes for the cover, but Boy breaks up the cover. MJF knocks Boy to the apron, but Luchasaurus catches him. Havoc tosses Boy onto Luchasaurus to take them out and then MJF kicks Havoc in the midsection. MJF goes for the Heat Seeker, but Havoc blocks and goes up top. Havoc delivers a double stomp and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out at two. MJF pokes Havoc in the eyes and Page delivers the Buckshot Lariat to Havoc. Havoc sends MJF to the floor and then Page spikes Havoc wthe Dead Eye and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

—

The video hype package for the match between Cody and Darby Allin airs.

Singles Match: Cody (w/Brandi Rhodes) vs. Darby Allin

They lock up and Cody backs Allin into the corner. Allin turns it around and applies a wrist-lock. Cody gets free, but neither man gets the advantage. Cody finally drops Allin and applies a side headlock. Allin gets free and drops Cody with an arm-drag that sends him to the floor. Cody gets back into the right and smacks Allin in the face. Cody sends Allin to the floor and does pushups in the ring. Cody tosses Allin back into the ring and applies a wrist-lock. Cody wrenches Allin’s arm and then tosses him across the ring. Cody goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out at two. Cody delivers a gut-buster and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out at two. Cody stomps down on Allin and then locks in the Figure Four. Allin makes it to the ropes to break the hold, but Cody throws him into the corner again and Allin falls to the floor.

Allin comes back and slams Cody’s hand into the ringpost, but Cody takes him down in the ring again. Cody goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out at two. Cody drops Allin with a clothesline and goes for another cover, but Allin kicks out again. Cody applies a front face-lock, but Allin gets free. Cody delivers knee strikes and then goes back to the front face-lock. Cody drops Allin with a suplex and then delivers a series of chops. Cody delivers a series of kicks and goes for a suplex, but Allin grabs Cody’s injured hand and counters into a roll-up for two. Allin connects with a tornado plancha and goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out again. Allin works over Cody’s injured hand and then applies a wrist-lock, but Cody gets to the ropes. Allin kicks Cody to the floor and takes him out with a suicide dive.

Cody comes back and slams Allin into the steps and then takes him out with a suicide dive of his own. Cody tosses Allin back into the ring, but Allin dropkicks him into the corner. Allin delivers an elbow shot and then plants him with a sunset flip power bomb. Allin goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out at two. Allin goes up top, but Cody cuts him off. Cody slams Allin to the mat, but both men are down. Cody crawls into the cover, but Allin kicks out at two. Allin bites Cody’s hand, but Cody clotheslines him back into the ring from the apron. Allin drags Cody into the ropes and then goes up top. Allin goes for the Coffin Drop on the apron, but Cody moves and Allin hits the apron. Allin slaps Cody across the face, but Cody knocks him to the mat. Cody puts Allin inside his own body bag and zips it closed. Cody delivers the Disaster Kick and then pulls Allin out of the bag and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out.

Cody rolls up Allin again, but Allin kicks out again. Cody hits Allin with his belt and kicks him in the midsection. Cody goes for Cross Rhodes, but Allin counters with a knee strike. Cody comes back with Cross Rhodes, but doesn’t make the cover in time and the bell ring.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

-After the match, Shawn Spears rushes the ring with a chair and lays Cody out with it. Cody is busted open and then MJF, SCU, referees, and Brandi Rhodes check on Cody and walk him to the back.

—

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Laredo Kid and The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson)

Nick and Laredo start the match and Nick applies a wrist-lock. Laredo turns it into one of his own and drops Nick with an arm-drag. Nick delivers an arm-drag of his own and both men kick up for a stalemate. Laredo smacks Nick in the back of the head and then chops him in the corner. Laredo kicks Nick in the head and takes him down with a cross-body. Both men go for a superkick and then a clothesline, but neither connects. The other four men get into the ring and shove each other around. All six men begin to brawl and the Luchas delivers superkicks. The Luchas take The Elite down on the floor with suicide dives. The Luchas get Matt back into the ring and drop him with superkicks and a back drop. They do the same to Nick and then Laredo drops him with a Michinoku Driver. Laredo connects with a moonsault and goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out at two.

Fenix tags in and then he and Pentagon double team Nick. Nick gets free and sends them to the mat. Matt and Laredo tag in and Matt suplexes Laredo to the mat a few times. Matt does the same to Fenix and then Pentagon as well. Omega tags in and tosses Fenix and Pentagon to the floor. He chops Laredo in the corner and then delivers an elbow strike. Omega delivers a back-breaker and goes for the cover, but Laredo kicks out at two. Laredo comes back with a kick and a neck-breaker and goes up top. Omega counters with a dropkick as Laredo comes off the rope. Omega runs the ropes, but Pentagon stops him. Omega and Pentagon exchange shots and then Omega connects with a dropkick and a crusher. Fenix kicks Omega in the head and then The Bucks take Fenix out. The Elite triple teams Laredo and Omega slams him and The Bucks deliver elbow drops. Omega goes for the cover, but Laredo kicks out.

Laredo comes back and sends The Bucks into each other and then delivers an enzuiguri to Omega. Pentagon tags in and takes The Bucks out with kicks and then drops Omega with a Backstabber. Fenix kicks Omega and Nick on the floor and then delivers a hurricanrana to Omega. Laredo takes out Nick with a suicide dive on the floor and then Pentagon double stomps onto Matt in the ring. Pentagon goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out at two. Matt runs the ropes and takes Pentagon out with a Destroyer and then delivers a Spear as well. Omega tags in and suplexes Pentagon to the mat. Omega sends Fenix to the corner with a suplex and then delivers one to Laredo as well. Pentagon kicks Omega in the face and sends Nick to the floor. Pentagon sends Fenix flying onto Nick on the floor and then Laredo suplexes Omega to the mat. Laredo goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out at two.

A superkick party ensues and then The Elite delivers power bombs and all go for the cover, but all three Luchas kicks out. Laredo and Fenix are placed in the ropes and Nick delivers a 450 splash to both of them. Omega goes for the cover, but Pentagon kicks him in the head. Nick spikes Fenix and then takes Pentagon out with a slingblade. Laredo kicks Matt to the floor and Omega delivers the V Trigger to Laredo. Omega runs the ropes, but Fenix takes him out with a cutter. Nick drops Fenix with a neck-breaker and then Fenix, Pentagon, and The Bucks all crash to the floor. Laredo comes off the ropes and Omega hits the V Trigger. Omega plants Laredo with the Tiger Driver and goes for the cover, but Laredo kicks out at two. Omega hits the One Winged Angel and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Elite

—

Non-sanctioned Match: Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

Janela sends Moxley to the floor and connects with a suicide dive. Moxley tosses Janela into the crowd and they brawl in the stands. Janela tosses Moxley back to ringside and grabs a chair. Janela grabs a prosthetic leg from a fan and hits Moxley with it. Moxley comes back and gets a chair from under the ring. Moxley slams Janela onto the chair and then sets up the chair. Janela fights back with chops and then sets Moxley on the chair. Janela goes for a senton, but Moxley moves and Janela crashes through the chair. Moxley goes for the cover, but Janela kicks out at two. Moxley grabs a barbed wire chair and tosses it into the ring. Moxley puts the chair on Janela and stomps on it. Moxley grinds the chair into Janela and takes a bow as the crowd chants.

Janela comes back with a kick to the face and then suplexes Moxley onto the barbed wire chair. Janela then hits Moxley in the back with the chair and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out at two. Janela slides a table in the ring and sets it in the corner. Moxley comes back and puts Janela on the apron, but Janela counters and delivers a Russian leg-sweep and both men crash trough the table on the floor. Janela tosses Moxley back into the ring, but Moxley comes back and slams Janela through the table in the corner. Moxley grabs more tables from under the ring and sets them up on the floor. Moxley takes Janela down in the ring and then grabs a barbed wire board and puts it in the ring. Janela comes back and slams Moxley into the barbed wire board. Janela goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out at two.

They exchange shots in the ring and Moxley lays Janela out with a clothesline. Janela comes back with a superkick and then sends Moxley to the apron. Janela grabs a ladder and puts it in the ring. Janela slams Moxley’s head into the steps and lays him on the tables. Janela climbs the ladder and he delivers an elbow drop to Moxley through the tables. Janela grabs another barbed wire board and suspends it between the ring and the barricade. Moxley drops Janela with a DDT in the ring and then throws Janela onto the barbed wire board. Moxley tosses Janela back into the ring and knees him in the face numerous times. Moxley grabs a bucket and sets it in the ring. Moxley grabs a bag from the bucket and dumps out thumbtacks. Moxley takes off Janela’s boots and socks and tries to slam him on the tacks. Janela fights free, but Moxley comes back and slams Janela down onto them anyway.

Moxley slams Janela feet first into the tacks. Janela tells Moxley to bring it on and Moxley kicks him in the face. Moxley grabs another bag of tacks and dumps it out. Moxley delivers the Paradigm Shift onto the tacks and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Omega rushes Moxley and lays him out with the V Trigger. Omega delivers a pile driver to Moxley and then stomps down onto him with a table on top of him. Omega slams Moxley into the band equipment and then hits him with a guitar. Omega leaves as referees help Moxley to his feet. Moxley shoves the referees away and Omega lays him out with a trash can. Omega drops Moxley with a Paradigm Shift onto the trash can. Moxley smiles while he is down on the ground as the show comes to a close.