Jinder Mahal undergoes knee surgery

Former WWE champion Jinder Mahal will be on the sidelines for the next four to six months after he underwent surgery for a ruptured patella tendon.

In a post on Instagram, Mahal wrote that he suffered the injury on June 15 during a live event against Ali in Denver, Colorado. He underwent surgery at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center under the care of Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, the surgeon who performs most of the surgeries on WWE Superstars.

“Happy to say surgery went well, and my knee was better than expected. This comeback is going to be legendary,” Mahal wrote in the social media post.

Mahal recently signed a new, five-year contract with WWE.