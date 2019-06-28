First look at the Straight Up Steve Austin docuseries from USA Network

Today, USA Network revealed the first promo for new docuseries Straight Up Steve Austin, a unique interview-based series hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The seven half hour episode series, produced by Wilshire Studios with Steve Austin and Dave Barsky as executive producers, will air on USA Network on Mondays at 11PM ET following the conclusion of Monday Night Raw beginning August 12.

In each episode, Austin and a celebrity guest swap stories about their lives and careers during one-of-a-kind custom-tailored adventures in different cities across America. In this unique interview format, there’s no studio, no couch and no cue cards – just a straight up good time and some good old-fashioned American fun. Guests include country singer and actor Trace Adkins, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., comedian Gabriel Iglesias, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, NFL Quarterback Baker Mayfield, actor and retired United States Marine Corps Reserve officer Rob Riggle, and star of “Impractical Jokers” Sal Vulcano.