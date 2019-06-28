Booker T not pleased with Matt Riddle’s comments about Goldberg

Booker T was not pleased with Matt Riddle’s comments about Goldberg. He talked about Riddle in his Hall of Fame Podcast. Riddle responded in the tweet pictured:

“I was listening to Matt Riddle talk about Goldberg,” Booker T said. “I got a chance to watch Matt Riddle work. This guy needs a lot of work. You talk about somebody that needs to work on their craft? This Matt Riddle needs to work on his craft and that’s coming from Booker T.

“I wish Matt Riddle would come down to my school and get a first class wrestling 101 training. Before Matt Riddle starts talking about anybody, Matt Riddle needs to work on his game and work on it very hard and that’s coming from a Hall of Famer. That’s coming from one of the best in the business.”