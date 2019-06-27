WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 27, 2019 – Singapore
1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The Revival (c) defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder
2. The Kabuki Warriors defeated The IIconics
3. Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro
4. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match
Ricochet (c) defeated Robert Roode and Samoa Joe
5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre
6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) defeated Alexa Bliss
7. WWE Universal Championship Match
Seth Rollins (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura