When Will Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman Take Over?

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Live noted that while he doesn’t yet have the specific date, he has been told that Heyman and Bischoff will assume their new roles as the Executive Directors on Raw and Smackdown “imminently.” Meltzer said he expects to know more soon, but there is no confirmation yet as to whether it will be next week or later.

Bischoff did respond to a WWE employee on Twitter with a “See you next week” reply. So, there’s also that.