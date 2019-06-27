Triple H Rumored to Have Declined Executive Director Role for Smackdown Live

According to a rumor reported by Brad Shepard on Twitter, Triple H actually was offered Bischoff’s new Executive Director role for Smackdown Live, but he apparently turned it down, he declined the role to oversee Smackdown because it meant he’d have to juggle both that and NXT.

Shepard wrote, “The same source also told me Triple H was offered Eric Bischoff’s Executive Director role on #SDLive under the condition that he juggle NXT as well, and he declined.”

Again this is rumored by Brad Shepard.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)