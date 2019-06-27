Reigns Discusses his Diet While Battling Cancer & Filming a Feature Film

GQ recently interviewed WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, who discussed how his diet has changed after his recent battle with leukemia. Below are some highlights.

Reigns on how staying on top of nutrition and finding time to work out is tough: “It can be. As a whole, our locker room has gotten a lot smarter. We’ve really moved to meal plans now. You see a lot of guys carrying those Yeti coolers. I don’t enjoy lugging around a big cooler pack all the time, so that’s not something I do often. I still go about getting my meals from restaurants in whatever town I’m in.”

Roman Reigns on his meal planning: “A lot of guys will still hit up Chipotle, because it’s so convenient. I don’t want to knock the company or anything, but I don’t know if the quality is quite what it was. You can definitely taste it. It’s a lot higher in sodium, I would say, over the past five years. But it’s still a lot better than a cheeseburger and french fries. It’s better than most options but probably not the best thing for you, you know? But when you’re working out twice a day, sometimes you can get away with a little bit of it here and there.”

Roman Reigns on his meal planning: “When I’m at home, actually, meal planning is something I always do. We have good friends at this company, Nutrition Solutions, and they take good care of us. They’re located in Tampa, so it really works out conveniently for my meals when I’m home. It allows me to knock out my meals at home without worrying about going out and eating. It doesn’t take me away from the kids, so I get to spend as much time with my family is possible. I just unwrap it, put it in the microwave, and eat it. My diet is pretty bare bones. I don’t do a lot of different sauces or seasonings. If you saw it, it’s protein, carbs, and greens for digestion. It’s pretty simple, and I try to emulate that on the road.”

Roman Reigns on his illness and how it affected his appetite: “It’s a little different for me and those with blood cancers. We are very fortunate that we have medications referred to as oral chemotherapy. So what your grandmother was probably going through is far harsher on the system and your body. But there are similar effects when taking these medications. I’ve been on the road now for almost three weeks, and just yesterday I didn’t have an appetite. I was kind of nauseous for the majority of the day. There are some days that are struggles, and some days where it curbs your appetite and you don’t want to eat because you have that nauseous feeling. Before all this happened, I was maxing myself out and working as hard as I could. This has given me a new perspective. Sometimes you have to be smarter and pull yourself back, and that is what I’ve had to do with my diet and my training. Instead of pushing towards a goal relentlessly, I have to listen to my body, see how I’m feeling and what my energy levels are along the way.”

Reigns on his routine and diet while he’s on the road and going from hotel to hotel: “You can always help yourself if you book a better hotel. Some guys will try to save some money on the road and book a cheaper hotel. I’ll spend a little more so that I have a good restaurant. If you have a very specific order, the restaurants will usually make it. You can even get two or three meals in advance, and you’re good to go. You can put that tag on the door and have your breakfast order coming at the time you want it at. I’ll get six to 10 eggs in the morning, and maybe a little bit of bacon or sausage. Then I train and get a protein shake, which will usually make me feel full. About an hour or so later, I’ll try to get another meal in, and that one will be pretty protein-heavy. Sometimes I’ll have one more protein shake. Late at night on the road, you can’t be picky. Your options are limited, so you just have to make that work. That is where the meal plans are nice to have.”