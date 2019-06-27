Pursuit Channel Dropped by Providers

DirecTV has reportedly dropped the HD version of Pursuit Network, Impact Wrestling’s programming home, according to PWInsider. Impact has been having a host of issues with Pursuit since premiering there in December, including being slow to acknowledge Impact online and several technical issues.

Among other issues, the wrong episode of Impact aired earlier this month. Impact officials have been said to be far from happy with the situation.

Fans who DVR the show on DirecTV should also check their recording status as most would likely be recording the HD broadcast and it does not automatically transfer the DVR recording to the standard definition airing.

DirecTV isn’t the only network shedding Pursuit Channel. In addition to that service dropping the HD version of Pursuit as previously noted, PWInsider reports that AT&T Uverse no longer has the channel in its lineup. The site notes that Uverse’s existing deal to carry Pursuit came to an end last month.

Those who still wish to watch Impact Wrestling can do so via their simulcast on Impact’s Twitch channel.