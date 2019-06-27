Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Named as Executive Directors for Raw and Smackdown
WWE, Sports Illustrated, and Justin Barrasso have confirmed that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff have been named as the Executive Directors for the company. Heyman will be the Executive Director for Raw, while Bischoff will have the same role for Smackdown.
