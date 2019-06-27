Jon Moxley Talks G1 Climax, Nakamura’s WWE Career, And What Sets Him Apart

The second part of Jon Moxley’s interview with New Japan Pro-Wrestling is out now, and in it, Moxley touched on a ton of topics.

Check out some highlights below:

ON G1 CLIMAX:

I’ve watched a lot of matches from it. Lots of great matches, grueling fights. I’ve heard it’s the toughest, most grueling, most challenging tournament in all of sports. It’s a meat grinder, four weeks of hell. It’s got a hell of a reputation as being the toughest thing you can do as a professional wrestler. That’s intriguing to me as a fan, and it’s intriguing to me as a wrestler.

ON HIS THOUGHTS ABOUT SHINSUKE NAKAMURA:

I think he’s doing great there. Fans love him. It’s a different style, but he fits in well because he is charismatic, he is flamboyant. He can go, so whether it’s a New Japan ring or a WWE one he can do well anywhere.

ON WHAT SETS HIM APART FROM OTHER WRESTLERS:

I like to think that there’s no man on planet Earth that can break my will, or make me quit. Can I be beaten, for sure. But it’s a long night for you to beat me. It’s going to take everything you have because I’m going to keep coming at you until I have nothing left. In terms of heart and unwillingness to back down, maybe some might be equal to me, but certainly nobody greater.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)