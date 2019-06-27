Final Card for AEW Fyter Fest
AEW will host Fyter Fest this Saturday, June 29th. Below is the final card for the event:
Preshow:
Singles Match
Kylie Rae vs. Leva Bates (w/Peter Avalon)
Three-Way Tag Team Match; winners advance to All Out for an opportunity at a first round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament
Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. SoCal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen)
Hardcore Match
Michael Nakazawa vs. Alex Jebailey
—
Fyter Fest:
Singles Match
Cody (w/Brandi Rhodes) vs. Darby Allin
Six-Man Tag Team Match
The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) vs. Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix) and Laredo Kid
Non-Sanctioned Match
Joey Janela (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Jon Moxley
Four-Way Match
Adam Page vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy vs. MJF
Singles Match
Christopher Daniels vs. Cima
Three-Way Match
Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho vs. Nyla Rose