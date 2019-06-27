Final Card for AEW Fyter Fest

AEW will host Fyter Fest this Saturday, June 29th. Below is the final card for the event:

Preshow:

Singles Match

Kylie Rae vs. Leva Bates (w/Peter Avalon)

Three-Way Tag Team Match; winners advance to All Out for an opportunity at a first round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. SoCal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen)

Hardcore Match

Michael Nakazawa vs. Alex Jebailey

—

Fyter Fest:

Singles Match

Cody (w/Brandi Rhodes) vs. Darby Allin

Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) vs. Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix) and Laredo Kid

Non-Sanctioned Match

Joey Janela (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Jon Moxley

Four-Way Match

Adam Page vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy vs. MJF

Singles Match

Christopher Daniels vs. Cima

Three-Way Match

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho vs. Nyla Rose