Bischoff back in an executive role for the first time since 2012

For the first time since 2012, Eric Bischoff is back working in an executive role with a major wrestling promotion.

The former WCW President was last involved with TNA in 2012 as an Executive Producer as well as an on-screen character. This time around, the position is more important where he will be reporting directly to WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and as things stand, the role will not include on-camera appearances.

As the new Executive Director of Smackdown Live, Eric Bischoff will oversee the creative development of the television show during a very important transition period. In just four months, Smackdown makes a gigantic move from USA Network to FOX and he will be in charge of dealing and working directly with executives from FOX as they will be the ones producing Smackdown once the move is done. Bischoff has plenty of experience dealing with network executives from his WCW days.

Bischoff originally shocked the wrestling world when he joined WWE in 2002 as the new Raw General Manager, a role which lasted five years. His previous run had no other responsibilities apart from being an on-air character, certainly a different one from the new role where he will have authority and power backstage.

Eric has yet to publicly comment on his new assignment apart from retweeting stories published by WWE and Sports Illustrated.