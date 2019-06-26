FOX Reportedly Wants Jerry Lawler For WWE Studio Show

FOX wants WWE to bring The King on board for the planned FOX Sports 1 WWE studio show that will begin airing this fall. The WrestleVotes Twitter account reported the news on Tuesday, as you can see below. FOX executives believe that audiences’ familiarity with Lawler as one of the longtime voices for WWE will help the series.

The new studio series was announced during WrestleMania 35 week by Triple H and will air on Tuesday nights starting this fall on FOX Sports 1. Triple H said at the time, “A studio show, for us, you know, it kind of, because of the sports entertainment aspect of it, it’s an endless show where you’re talking about the athletic component of it, it’s also an entertainment… where you’re talking about where things are going, and the storylines and the characters and all of it. This is going to be one of those shows, that if you are a WWE fan, across the board, this is the show that will be can’t miss because it’s going to talk about everything you love, in a way you can’t get anywhere else.”

FOX has floated the idea to WWE about having Jerry “The King” Lawler as a main part of their WWE studio show that will begin once SmackDown moves over in October. The feeling is that Lawler’s image & voice is a familiar one, thus something Fox Sports is looking for.

