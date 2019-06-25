Seth Rollins Continues War with Will Ospeay on Twitter
Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay continued their Twitter feud on Monday night following a series of tweets from Rollins in which he said that WWE is the “Best pro wrestling on the planet” and challenging the wrestling world to “Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it.” Ospreay responded by saying, “I’m alive” which got another response from Rollins who said that WWE already had a “better version” of Ospreay in Ricochet.
Ospreay has now replied to that latest shot with: “Fact of the day:
Will Ospreay wrestled more matches in 2019 THAN @WWERollins
Catch up little guy”
Which got another response from Rollins: “I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too.
P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back…👍🏼 buddy.”
ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ
@WillOspreay
Fact of the day:
Will Ospreay wrestled more matches in 2019 THAN @WWERollins
Catch up little guy 😘
7:50 PM – Jun 24, 2019
ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ
@WillOspreay
· 10h
Fact of the day:
Will Ospreay wrestled more matches in 2019 THAN @WWERollins
Catch up little guy 😘
Seth Rollins
@WWERollins
I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too.
P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back…👍🏼 buddy.
9:27 PM – Jun 24, 2019
All the previous tweets in what is turning into an epic Twitter battle are below.
Seth Rollins
@WWERollins
Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period. https://twitter.com/wwe/status/1141437453645099010 …
WWE
@WWE
WWE Superstars look to kick butt and take names at WWE Stomping Grounds, live this Sunday @ 7e/4p on WWE Network
6:27 PM – Jun 22, 2019
Chris Jericho
@IAmJericho
😆 https://twitter.com/wwerollins/status/1142604946547679233 …
Seth Rollins
@WWERollins
Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period. https://twitter.com/wwe/status/1141437453645099010 …
9:06 PM – Jun 22, 2019
Roman Reigns
@WWERomanReigns
.! https://twitter.com/wwerollins/status/1142604946547679233 …
Seth Rollins
@WWERollins
Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period. https://twitter.com/wwe/status/1141437453645099010 …
12:47 AM – Jun 23, 2019
The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga
@Tama_Tonga
@Tama_Tonga
Best Pro Wrestling in the guh damn Galaxy. Don’t @ me bih https://twitter.com/njpwglobal/status/1142567999821533185 …
NJPW Global
@njpwglobal
G1 CLIMAX 29 IS TWO WEEKS AWAY!
The world’s best are #DestinedforDallas for the first time!
Make sure you are there in person!
Tickets: http://ow.ly/mv9x50uKog6
Plus live broadcasts on @AXSTV and @njpwworld!
2:06 AM – Jun 23, 2019
Seth Rollins
@WWERollins
Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE
4:01 PM – Jun 23, 2019
The Usos
✔
Double Dab on em uce. https://twitter.com/wwerollins/status/1142930605925175302 …
Seth Rollins
@WWERollins
Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE
4:21 PM – Jun 23, 2019
Seth Rollins
@WWERollins
Sure do dorks. And after that PPV I stand by it even more. The crew brought it tonight. From top to bottom all out effort from every person in the ring and out. And you’re still talking/writing about it. https://twitter.com/cagesideseats/status/1142978731763535873 …
Cageside Seats
✔
Remember when Seth Rollins said that WWE had the best pro wrestling in the world? #WWEStompingGrounds
1:43 AM – Jun 24, 2019
ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ
@WillOspreay
I’m alive. https://twitter.com/wwerollins/status/1142930605925175302 …
Seth Rollins
@WWERollins
Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE
8:31 PM – Jun 23, 2019
Seth Rollins
@WWERollins
Ahhhh I’m sorry little guy. We already have a better version of you here and he just won his first US Title tonight (Congrats @KingRicochet). Keep working hard though buddy! https://twitter.com/willospreay/status/1142998708520284160 …
ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ
@WillOspreay
I’m alive. https://twitter.com/wwerollins/status/1142930605925175302 …
1:47 AM – Jun 24, 2019
Jamal Yaseem Igle
@JAMALIGLE
Seth, I love ya but seriously dude..dial it down a notch. https://twitter.com/wwerollins/status/1142930605925175302 …
Seth Rollins
✔
Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE
2:23 AM – Jun 24, 2019
Seth Rollins
✔
Nah dawg, let me dial it up. I’ve sat back and watched idiots with no clue talk poorly about the place I dedicate my life to EVERY HOUR OF EVERY DAY. The level I perform at on constant is untouchable. Time to let em know. https://twitter.com/jamaligle/status/1143087359917006849 …
Jamal Yaseem Igle
✔
Seth, I love ya but seriously dude..dial it down a notch. https://twitter.com/wwerollins/status/1142930605925175302 …
9:55 AM – Jun 24, 2019