Seth Rollins Continues War with Will Ospeay on Twitter

Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay continued their Twitter feud on Monday night following a series of tweets from Rollins in which he said that WWE is the “Best pro wrestling on the planet” and challenging the wrestling world to “Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it.” Ospreay responded by saying, “I’m alive” which got another response from Rollins who said that WWE already had a “better version” of Ospreay in Ricochet.

Ospreay has now replied to that latest shot with: “Fact of the day:

Will Ospreay wrestled more matches in 2019 THAN @WWERollins

Catch up little guy”

Which got another response from Rollins: “I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too.

P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back…👍🏼 buddy.”

All the previous tweets in what is turning into an epic Twitter battle are below.

