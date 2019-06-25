Rollins: “not everybody’s equipped to handle the rigors of WWE and the schedule”

Jon Moxley had a lot of negative things to say about the WWE creative process following his departure, and now his former tag partner Seth Rollins has addressed them in an interview.

Rollins was a guest on the latest Sports Illustrated Media podcast and didn’t mince words when it came to everything the man formerly known as Dean Ambrose has been saying about WWE.

“Ambrose can do what he wants. He’s a big boy, he’s got his big boy pants on. He can go out there and say whatever he wants, but the bottom line is not everybody’s equipped to handle the rigors of WWE and the schedule and how it affects you mentally and emotionally,” he explained.

Adding, “And Ambrose gave everything he had to the company for the entire time he was here. He put his heart and soul into the travel, into the schedule, into the injuries, into the work in the ring and all that stuff. But at the end of the day, he took his ball and he went home, or he went elsewhere at least. And I think it’s a little presumptuous of him to get on a podcast and talk down about the company that gave him such an opportunity.”

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Ambrose signed with AEW after his WWE contract expired and he made his debut appearance for the company at Double or Nothing. He’s also wrestling for New Japan Pro Wrestling and has hit the indies in the United States.

In the interview, Rollins also stated:

“And like I said, I love the guy [Moxley]. I love him, I’ll always love him, but at the end of the day, we just share different perspectives about what we want out of life and about where we’re at in our own lives. I hope that he does well. I’ve kept enough tabs on him to know that he’s doing super well for himself right now and I’m happy for that, but I just don’t think there’s any reason to hop on a soapbox and complain after the fact. You need to take the first step, and that’s looking in the mirror and asking yourself did you do every single thing you possibly could to make yourself and your situation what you want it to be, and if the answer is yes you did, then you can go elsewhere and complain. If that’s where he’s at mentally then go right ahead, but if he hasn’t done that, he hasn’t looked in the mirror and made that decision, then maybe he should think about that. That goes for any other disgruntled talent past or present.”

These comments are similar to ones made by Drew McIntyre last week, who said there are talented people in WWE complaining instead of putting in the work to get what they want.

In the interview with Sports Illustrated, the WWE Universal Champion did admit to doing things he doesn’t want to do on TV … but said it’s because he trusts Vince McMahon’s expertise.











