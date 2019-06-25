Backstage Update on Rusev and WWE, Contract Set to Expire Soon?

During today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on the current WWE status of Rusev. According to Meltzer, he said he’s heard that Rusev’s current WWE deal is up “relatively soon,” but said that’s not confirmed.

Additionally, Meltzer stated that they know Rusev is not happy in WWE right now because he recently “asked for a leave of absence.” As previously reported, an earlier Observer Newsletter rumor stated that Rusev has been off TV since Super ShowDown because he asked for time off. However, he appeared to deny the rumors in a tweet he posted over the weekend.

It was also stated by Meltzer that WWE might try to freeze Rusev’s contract due to his time off. Also, Meltzer speculated that both AEW and NJPW would have interest in him. However, he noted that he doesn’t know what NJPW booker Gedo thinks of Rusev. Meltzer speculated that the WWE talent would do well in AEW, stating that the promotion could use some bigger [in size] talents at this point.