WWE and PP Sports in China extend broadcast agreement with new multi-year deal

WWE and PP Sports in China today announced that they have extended their partnership with a new multi-year agreement to continue delivering WWE’s weekly flagship programming live and in Mandarin across the country.

In addition to airing Raw and SmackDown, PP Sports will continue to offer WWE Network as a subscription video-on-demand service featuring all of WWE’s monthly pay-per-view events, including WrestleMania. As part of the extended agreement, PP Sports will also leverage their co-managed sports channels on other popular platforms Youku and Migu, significantly increasing the reach of WWE programming while driving engagement for fans in China.

“As the exclusive digital partner of WWE in China, PP Sports has delivered more than 300 episodes of WWE programming over the past three years. By providing exciting content through localized and targeted promotions, we have seen tremendous growth of WWE fans throughout the country,” said Dongmao Ge, Deputy General Manager of PP Sports. “Our vision is to reach and engage with more fans with WWE’s family-friendly entertainment programming so we are excited to extend this partnership.”

“PP Sports has been a valued partner that has helped us grow WWE’s passionate fanbase in China,” said Jay Li, WWE Vice President & General Manager, Greater China. “We are pleased to renew our partnership and look forward to continuing to provide WWE’s unique blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment.”