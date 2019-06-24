WWE Allows Talent to work Lionheart Memorial Show

WWE has given permission to talent to work the upcoming tribute show for the late Adrian “Lionheart” McCallum. PCW announced on Twitter on Monday that WWE is allowing its talent to appear at and/or work the show, which is set for June 28th and will feature a Lionheart Memorial Trophy Tournament. All proceeds from the event are being donated to McCallum’s parents.

McCallum passed away last week at the age of 36. You can see PCW’s post about the tribute show below, as well as posts from Ligero, Nick Aldis and Iestyn Rees hyping the show: