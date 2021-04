IT'S OFFICIAL! @MinisterReal laid out the challenge and now @TheTayaValkyrie will defend the Knockouts Title against @realsuyung, @FearHavok & @WeAreRosemary in MONSTER'S BALL at Slammiversary!#SLAMM17

MORE: https://t.co/bk1B6eC81b pic.twitter.com/BLi7qOL3LD

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2019