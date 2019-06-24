Hall of Famer Hasashi Shinma To Appear at WWE Live Event in Tokyo This Week

WWE Hall of Famer Hasashi Shinma will be a guest at the company’s live event in Tokyo, Japan this week. WWE is advertising the appearance on it’s Japanese site, promising an induction ceremony for Shinma. He was inducted into the Legacy Wing of the Hall as part of the 2019 class.

Shinma was the on-show President of WWE in the late 1970s and early 1980s, preceding Jack Tunney. He was also a booker behind the scenes and helped Antonio Inoki bring NJPW into prominence. The announcement translates as follows:

On the first day of the WWE Japanese Tour, “WWE Live Tokyo” (at Ryogoku Kokugikan) on June 28th, the commemoration of Hisashi Shinma’s inclusion into the Hall of Fame will be held.

Mr. Shinma was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the the New York / New Jersey area in April this year, which was held at the Haall of Fame the day before WrestleMania 35. In recognition of his accomplishments not only in Japan, but also for the world, he entered the legacy category of the Hall of Fame.

WWE will hold a ceremony in front of the WWE Universe in Japan to congratulate him for his great achievements.