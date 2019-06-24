Daniel Cormier disappointed that Brock Lesnar fight fell apart

UFC Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier told TMZ that he was disappointed when his big-money fight against Brock Lesnar fell apart and Brock decided to stick with WWE rather than have another run in the UFC.

The two were supposed to fight in August in Lesnar’s first fight back since UFC 200 but Lesnar has since informed UFC that he’s retired from the sport of MMA and Cormier instead is now fighting Stipe Miocic. Still a big fight, but let’s face it, not as big as a Lesnar fight.

“I wanted to fight Brock. I’ve known Brock for a long time. I’ve always been a fan of his and we had that great moment at UFC 226,” Cormier explained. “So the build was gonna be fun, but you can only really worry about things that you can control. I can’t control that he doesn’t want to fight anymore. He’s done.”

Cormier, apart from being a bad-ass UFC fighter, is also a huge WWE fan and always visits when WWE comes to town. His reaction video live at WrestleMania 31 when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase went viral during the time.

The champ also said he doesn’t know what exactly happened for the deal to fall through but just like his boss Dana White, he believes WWE made an offer to Lesnar which he couldn’t refuse to stick around.