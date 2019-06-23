Stomping Grounds

* Poll results: Best match at Stomping Grounds

* Poll results: Grade WWE’s Stomping Ground PPV

The video hype package highlighting all of tonight’s matches plays, and then the Raw announce team of Corey Graves, Michael Cole, and Renee Young kick off the show.

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans

Lynch backs Evans into the corner and then drops her to the mat. Lynch locks Evans in a leg-lock, but Evans makes it to the ropes. Lynch slams Evans to the mat, but Evans rolls to the floor. Lynch clubs her across the back and then kicks her in the head. Lynch slams Evans to the mat and then slams her in each corner. Lynch delivers a back elbow and then kicks Evans in the face. Evans rolls to the floor again, but Lynch takes her out with a baseball slide. Evans shoves Lynch into the announce table and gets back into the ring. Lynch gets back into the ring, but Evans punches her in the midsection and then wraps her around the ring post. Evans kicks Lynch in the face and goes for the cover, but Lynch kicks out at two. Evans kicks Lynch in the ribs and then slams her in the corner. Evans delivers more kicks to the ribs and then applies a modified arm-bar.

Evans goes for the cover, but Lynch kicks out at two. Evans delivers elbow shots to Lynch’s ribs and keeps the arm-bar locked in. Lynch counters with kicks to the head, but Evans drops her again with a shoulder tackle. Evans goes for the cover, but Lynch gets free and kicks Evans in the face. Lynch goes for the Bexsploder suplex, but Evans counters and drives her shoulder into her midsection. Lynch comes back and rolls through to lock in the Dis-arm-her, but Evans makes it to the ropes. Evans slams Lynch into the corner and delivers a buster. Evans goes for the cover, but Lynch kicks out at two. Lynch comes back and locks in the Mandible Claw and drops Evans with a few clotheslines. Lynch delivers knee strikes and kicks Evans in the face. Lynch drops Evans with a forearm shot and then clotheslines her in the corner.

Lynch stomps away on Evans and then connects with the Bexsploder. Lynch goes for the cover, but Evans kicks out at twp. Lynch stomps onto Evans and then goes for a leg drop from the ropes, but Evans moves out of the way. Evans goes for a splash, but Lynch gets her knees up and gets a two count on a roll-up. Evans comes back with an elbow shot and then delivers a Stunner. Evans kicks Lynch in the face and goes for the cover, but Lynch kicks out at two. Evans goes up top, but Lynch pulls her down. Lynch locks in the Dis-arm-her and Evans taps out.

Winner and still WWE Raw Women’s Champion: Becky Lynch

A vignette for Ali is shown.

Paul Heyman is backstage and outside of Baron Corbin’s locker room. He says Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, and Baron Corbin are all here, and that presents an interesting situation for Brock Lesnar. Corbin walks into the hallway and says he has chosen a referee that will call the match right down the middle. He says he doesn’t need any help to beat Rollins, but does need a competent referee. He says he will beat Rollins and then, if necessary, will deal with Lesnar.

Xavier Woods and Big E vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Owens superkicks E to the floor and then delivers two to Woods. Owens delivers the senton to Woods and goes for the cover, but Woods kicks out at two. Zayn tags in and Owens superkicks Woods again. Zayn drops Wood with the Blue Thunder Bomb and goes for the cover, but Woods kicks out again. Owens tags in and delivers a frog splash and goes for the cover, but Woods kicks out a third time. Zayn tags back in and delivers a series of right hands to Woods. Zayn delivers a series of kicks and then more right hands. Owens tags in and stomps away on Woods in the corner. Owens delivers the Cannonball and goes for the cover, but Woods kicks out. Owens connects with a standing senton and goes for another cover, but Woods kicks out again. Zayn tags in and beats down Woods in the corner. Zayn slaps Woods across the face, but Woods fires back with one of his own and a few chops.

Zayn comes back and locks in the cross-face submission, but Woods counters with a roll-up for two. Owens tags in and stomps down onto Woods. Woods comes back with an enzuiguri, but Zayn tags in and knocks E to the floor. Woods drops Zayn with a belly-to-back suplex, but Owens tags in. Owens goes for another senton, but Woods dodges it. Woods slams Owens to the mat. Zayn and E tag in. E suplexes Zayn to the mat and then slams him down with a belly-to-belly slam. E sends Owens to the floor and then delivers an elbow to Zayn. E splashes onto Zayn and goes for the cover, but Zayn kicks out at two. Zayn fights back with elbows and a boot to the face and goes for a tornado DDT, but E counters and slams Zayn to the mat. E goes for the cover, but Zayn kicks out at two. Woods tags back in and slams E onto Zayn. Woods connects with a leg drop and goes for the cover, but Owens breaks it up.

E tosses Owens to the floor and New Day sets up for Midnight Hour. Zayn gets free and kicks Zayn in the face as he shoves E into the ring post. Ownns tags in as Zayn delivers the Helluva Kick. Owens delivers the Pop-up Powerbomb to Woods and goes for the cover, but E breaks it up. E drops Zayn with a clothesline, Owens drops E with a superkick, and Woods drops Owens with an elbow shot. Woods kicks Zayn in the midsection and E spears him into the barricade. Woods kicks Owens in the face and climbs, but Owens knocks him down. Owens delivers the Stunner and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are backstage. Cross says tonight is the night and Bliss says she appreciates Cross being in her corner. Bliss brings up their tag title match on Raw and Cross says everyone is starting to see Bayley for who she truly is.

WWE United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Ricochet

Joe takes control of the match early on and sends Ricochet to the floor. Joe slams him into the steps and then tosses him back into the ring. Ricochet gets free, but Joe slams him back to the mat. Joe goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Joe delivers a chop, but Ricochet fights back with right hands. Joe comes back with a step-up enzuiguri and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Joe applies a headlock, but Ricochet counters with a jaw-breaker. Joe slams Ricochet to the mat with a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Joe wrenches Ricochet’s neck, but Ricochet fights back. Ricochet delivers an enzuiguri and kicks delivers another kick to Joe’s face. Ricochet delivers forearm shots and then drops Joe with a head-scissors. Ricochet spears Joe in the corner and delivers a clothesline from the top.

Joe rolls to the floor, but Ricochet takes him out with a suicide dive. Ricochet tosses Joe back into the ring and delivers a missile dropkick. Ricochet splashes down onto Joe and goes for the cover, but Joe kicks out at two. Ricochet goes up top, but Joe cuts him off and drops him with a power slam. Joe goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. They exchange chops and then Joe delivers a German suplex. Joe delivers a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Joe slams Ricochet back to the mat again and then goes for the Coquina Clutch, but Ricochet gets to the ropes and drapes Joe over the top rope. Ricochet goes up top and goes for the splash, but Joe moves. Ricochet takes Joe to the mat again and climbs again. Ricochet hits the 630 Splash and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new WWE United States Champion: Ricochet

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker)

Rowan and Bryan start the match. Bryan connects with a few quick kicks, but Otis shoves him to the mat. They lock up and Otis shoves Bryan down again. Bryan comes back with more kicks, but Otis slams him to the mat. Tucker tags in and suplexes Bryan to the mat. Tucker goes for the cover, but Bryan kicks out at two. Tucker applies a side headlock and then drops Bryan with a shoulder tackle. Bryan runs the ropes, but Tucker drops him with a clothesline. Tucker goes for the cover, but Bryan kicks out at two. Rowan tags in and takes Tucker down with a cross-body. Rowan slams Tucker into the corner and delivers right hands. Rowan splashes Tucker in the corner and then delivers a dropkick. Rowan goes for the cover, but Tucker kicks out at two. Rowan wrenches Tucker’s neck and Bryan tags back in. Bryan dropkicks Tucker in the corner and Rowan follows it up with a clothesline.

Bryan wraps Tucker’s leg around the ring post a few times and tags Rowan back in. Rowan splashes down onto Tucker and goes for the cover, but Tucker kicks out at two. Rowan rakes Tucker’s eyes and sends him to the corner, but Tucker counters with a boot to the face. Rowan charges again, but Tucker moves and Rowan hits the ring post. Bryan and Otis tag in and Otis runs over Bryan a few times. Otis slams Bryan to the mat and charges into the corner, but Bryan trips him up. Bryan delivers dropkicks in the corner, but Otis counters one with a power bomb. Otis goes for the cover, but Bryan kicks out at two. Otis goes for the Vader Bomb, but Bryan dodges it. Bryan delivers the Yes Kicks, but Otis fires up. Otis tosses Bryan across the ring and smashes Bryan in the corner. Otis connects with the Caterpillar and tags in Tucker. Tucker slams Bryan to the mat and goes for the cover, but Rowan breaks it up.

Bryan delivers kicks to Tucker, but Tucker comes back with right hands. Tucker delivers a side slam and goes up top. Tucker goes for the moonsault, but Bryan moves out of the way. Rowan and Otis tag in. They exchange shots and shoulder tackles. They each go for clotheslines and Bryan tags in. Otis slams Rowan to the mat and tags in Tucker. Otis and Tucker go for the Compactor, but Bryan pulls the rope and Tucker falls to the floor. Bryan runs the ropes, but Tucker catches him with a right hand. Tucker takes out Rowan from the top and gets back into the ring, but Bryan rolls him up and gets the pin fall.

Winners and still WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions: Daniel Bryan and Rowan

A vignette for Extreme Rules airs. The show will take place on Sunday, July 14th from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The video hype package for the feud between Alexa Bliss and Bayley airs.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss (w/Nikki Cross)

Bayley backs Bliss in the corner with right hands, but Bliss turns it around and delivers a series of kicks. Bayley comes back with a knee to the face and goes for the cover, but Bliss kicks out at two. Bliss comes back and sends Bayley to the corner. Bliss drivers her shoulder into Bayley a few times, but Bayley comes back and takes Bliss down to the mat. Bayley goes for the cover again, but Bliss kicks out again. Bayley slams Bliss into the corner, but Bliss comes back and throws Bayley face-first into the turnbuckle. Bliss goes for the cover, but Bayley kicks out at two. Bliss chokes Bayley over the ropes and clubs her across the back. Bliss applies a headlock, but Bayley fights free. Bliss delivers a back-breaker and then puts her boot in Bayley’s face. Bliss slams Bayley into the turnbuckle and stomps down onto her.

Bliss stomps Bayley’s face into the mat a few times and goes for the cover, but Bayley kicks out at two. Bayley fights back with body shots and then connects with a cross-body. Bayley goes for the cover, but Bliss kicks out and takes Bayley down again. Bliss sends Bayley into the corner and slaps her across the face. Bliss charges, but bayley drops her with a clothesline. Bayley stomps on Alexa and then delivers an elbow drop. Bayley comes off the ropes again, but Bliss drops her with a right hand. Bayley comes back and drapes Bliss over the ropes and delivers a knee to the face. Bayley goes up top, but Bliss moves and goes for the DDT. Bayley fights out and delivers another knee strike. Bliss rolls to the floor and Bayley follows, but Bliss slams Bayley into the ring post. Bliss slams Bayley’s arm into the ground a few times and tosses her back into the ring.

Bliss goes for the cover, but Bayley kicks out at two. Bliss works over Bayley’s arm and goes for the cover, but Bayley kicks out again. Bliss wraps Bayley’s arm in the ropes, but Bayley drops her with a belly-to-back suplex. Bayley goes for the cover, but Bliss kicks out. Bayley delivers the sunset flip bomb into the turnbuckle and Bliss falls to the floor as Cross checks on her. Bayley takes Cross out with a suicide dive and delivers a right hand to Bliss. Bayley charges, but Bliss sends her into the steps. Bliss delivers a sunset flip bomb to Bayley and tosses her back into the ring. Bliss goes up top, but Cross gets into the ring. Bliss goes for Twisted Bliss, but Bayley gets her knees up. Bayley delivers the Bayley-to-Belly and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion: Bayley

Footage of Drake Maverick winning the WWE 24/7 Championship from R-Truth on Tuesday’s Smackdown is shown. Then, footage from Truth winning the title back from Maverick at Maverick’s wedding on Thursday is shown.

Ricochet is backstage getting photographed with his title when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson walk up. AJ Styles joins them. Styles tells him he had a great match and that he will see him tomorrow night.

The video hype package for the feud between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns is shown.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre (w/Shane McMahon)

McIntyre attacks Reigns before the bell, but Reigns gains control and tosses McIntyre into the ring. The bell rings and Reigns delivers a series of shots in the corner. Reigns clotheslines McIntyre to the floor and then takes him out with a suicide dive. Reigns chases McMahon through the crowd, but McIntyre drops hims with a right hand back at ringside. McIntyre slams Reigns into the steps and then tosses him back into the ring. McIntyre slams Reigns into the corner and delivers right hands. McIntyre drops Reigns with a belly-to-belly throw and goes for the cover, but Reigns kicks out at two. McIntyre distracts the ref as McMahon chokes Reigns over the rope. McIntyre goes for the cover, but Reigns kicks out again. McIntyre applies a submission on the mat and then drops him with an elbow shot. McIntyre goes for another cover, but Reigns kicks out once more.

McIntyre stomps down on Reigns and then delivers a series of right hands. McIntyre goes for a suplex, but Reigns counters with one of his own. McMahon drapes Reigns over the top rope and McIntyre delivers a spine-buster. McIntyre goes for the cover, but Reigns kicks out at two. McIntyre delivers a suplex and goes for another cover, but Reigns kicks out again. McIntyre applies a modified arm-bar on the mat, but Reigns fights back with a couple headbutts. Reigns comes off the ropes, but McIntyre drops him with a clothesline. McIntyre goes for another cover, but Reigns kicks out. McIntyre applies an inverted surfboard submission, and then turns it into a modified STF. Reigns counters and delivers a Samoan Drop. They exchange shots and Reigns drops McIntyre with a clothesline. Reigns clotheslines McIntyre in the corner a few times and then delivers a boot to the face.

Reigns delivers a Superman Punch to McMahon on the apron and then delivers another on the floor. Reigns goes for the Drive-By on McIntyre, but McIntyre moves and delivers the inverted Alabama Slam on the announce table. McIntyre slams Reigns to the mat and goes for the cover, but Reigns kicks out at two. McIntyre sets Reigns up top and climbs. He sets up for a superplex, but Reigns counters. Reigns hangs McIntyre in the tree of woe, but McIntyre pulls himself back up. Reigns delivers a headbutt, but McIntyre delivers one of his own and delivers the superplex. McIntyre goes for the cover, but Reigns kicks out at two. McIntyre sets up for the Claymore Kick, but Reigns counters with a backslide for a two count. McIntyre delivers the Glasgow Kiss and goes up top, but Reigns counters with a Superman Punch. Reigns goes for the cover, but McIntyre kicks out at two.

Reigns goes for the Spear, but McIntyre counters with a kick. McIntyre shoves Reigns away, but Reigns delivers the Spear. Reigns goes for the cover, but McMahon pulls the referee out of the ring. McMahon pulls Reigns to the corner and stomps on him. McMahon goes up top and connects with Coast to Coast. McIntyre crawls into the corner and McMahon tosses the referee back into the ring, but Reigns kicks out at two. McIntyre goes for the Claymore, but Reigns counters with a Superman Punch. McMahon rushes the ring, but Reigns sends him to the floor and hits McIntyre with a Spear and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Roman Reigns

WWE 365: Alexa Bliss will air exclusively on the WWE Network after Stomping Grounds.

A recap of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship match from the preshow is shown. Drew Gulak defeated Tony Nese and Akira Tozawa to win the title.

The video hype package for the feud between Dolph Ziggler and Kofi Kingston is shown.

WWE Championship – Steel Cage Match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kingston goes for Trouble in Paradise immediately, but Ziggler dodges it. They shove each other and Ziggler quickly climbs the cage, but Kingston stops him. Ziggler connects with a dropkick and walks toward the door. Kingston stops him and gets a roll-up for two. Ziggler catapults Kingston into the cage, but Kingston begins to climb. Ziggler pulls him down, but Kingston delivers a dropkick. Kingston goes for the cover, but Ziggler kicks out at two. Kingston splashes Ziggler in the corner and delivers an uppercut. Kingston sends Ziggler into the corner and charges, but Ziggler moves. Ziggler sends Kingston into the cage and grinds his face into it. Ziggler kicks Kingston in the knee and drops him with a neck-breaker. Ziggler throws Kingston into the cage and then applies a headlock. Ziggler slams Kingston to the mat and slams him into the cage again.

Ziggler goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out at two. Ziggler applies the headlock again. Kingston counters with a jaw-breaker, but Ziggler takes him to the corner and delivers body shots. Ziggler goes for a clothesline, but Kingston counters with an elbow. Kingston kicks Ziggler in the face and then delivers a dropkick. Kingston drops Ziggler with a couple clotheslines and delivers another dropkick. Ziggler comes right back and slams Kingston into the cage. Ziggler goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out at two. Ziggler slaps Kingston across the face a few times, but Kingston slams him into the cage. Kingston slams him into the cage a few more times and then slams him across the face. Kingston comes off the ropes, but Ziggler kicks him in the knee. Ziggler goes for the Famouser, but Kingston shoves him off the cage and rolls him up for two.

Kingston begins to climb, but Ziggler climbs and slams him into the cage. Kingston slams Ziggler into the cage as well and sends him back to the mat. Kingston connects with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Ziggler kicks out at two. Kingston begins to climb again, but Ziggler stops him again. Ziggler sends Kingston to the mat and climbs, but Kingston comes back and climbs as well. They battle on top of the cage and Kingston pulls Ziggler back inside. Kingston delivers a headbutt and both men fall to the mat. They get back to their feet and exchange shots and then Kingston delivers the SOS. Kingston goes for the cover, but Ziggler kicks out at two. Kingston goes for Trouble in Paradise, but Ziggler dodges it. Ziggler takes Kingston down and locks in a heel hook. Kingston gets tot he ropes, but the hold isn’t broken. Ziggler lets go of the hold and delivers a superkick.

Kingston falls into the door, but Ziggler stops him from falling to the floor. Ziggler locks in the heel hook again and pulls Kingston back into the cage. Kingston counters and sends Ziggler into the turnbuckle. Kingston goes for Trouble in Paradise, but Kingston counters and locks in an ankle lock. Kingston gets free and locks in an ankle lock of his own. Ziggler shoves him away and delivers the Zig-Zag and goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out at two. Ziggler goes for the superkick, but Kingston dodges it and locks in a front face-lock. Ziggler backs toward the door and gets his feet to the outside, but Kingston pulls him back in. Kingston goes for a suplex, but Ziggler lands on his feet and goes toward the door. Kingston stops him, but Ziggler rakes his eyes. Ziggler kicks Kingston away, but Kingston leapfrogs over Ziggler and lands on the floor.

Winner and still WWE Champion: Kofi Kingston

McIntyre and McMahon are backstage. McMahon says tomorrow on Raw, it will be he and McIntyre vs. Reigns in a Handicap Match.

The video hype package for the feud between Baron Corbin and Seth Rollins airs.

WWE Universal Championship Match (w/Lacey Evans as the Special Guest Referee): Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Corbin attacks Rollins with a chair before the bell rings. Evans calls the bell and Corbin slams Rollins to the mat. Corbin goes for the cover, but Rollins kicks out at two. Corbin slams Rollins into the barricade a few times and then slams him into the ring post. Corbin tosses Rollins back into the ring, but Rollins fights back. Corbin drops Rollins with a clothesline and delivers a knee strike. Corbin delivers a right hand and another knee strike. Rollins delivers a few chops, but Corbin drops him with a DDT. Corbin slams Rollins in the corner a few times and then a punch to the throat. Corbin comes off the ropes and clubs Rollins across the back. They exchange shots and Rollins drops Corbin with an enzuiguri. Rollins chops Corbin into the ropes and then delivers an elbow shot. Rollins drops Corbin with the Slingblade and then connects with a Blockbuster from the second rope.

Rollins sends Corbin to the floor and takes him out with a suicide dive. Rollins tosses Corbin back into the ring and connects with a knee strike. Rollins kicks Corbin in the face and goes for the cover, but Corbin kicks out at two after a slow count. Corbin decks Rollins with a right hand, but Rollins drapes Corbin over the top rope. Rollins power bombs Corbin through the announce table. evans counts to eight, but then says there are no count outs in the match. Rollins tosses Corbin back into the ring and sets up for the Stomp. Rollins goes for it, but Corbin rolls to the floor. Rollins oes after him and goes for a suicide dive, but Corbin chokeslams him on the apron. Corbin delivers another choke slam in the ring and goes for the cover, but Rollins kicks out at two. Rollins comes back with an elbow shot, but Corbin kicks him in the face.

Rollins comes back with a kick of his own and connects with the splash from the top. Rollins goes for the cover, but Evans stops the count at two and grabs her shoulder. Corbin hits Rollins with a chair numerous times and Evans says there are no disqualifications. Rollins comes back and delivers the Falcon Arrow on the chair, but Evans doesn’t even make the count. Evans slaps Rollins across the face a few times and kicks him in the midsection. Evans delivers a low-blow to Rollins and Corbit hits the End of Days. Becky Lynch rushes the ring and takes out Evans. Lynch beats down Evans on the floor and other referees come out to stop her. John Cohn gets into the ring and Corbin goes for the End of Days. Rollins counters and delivers the Stomp and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still WWE Universal Champion: Seth Rollins