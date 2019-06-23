WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 22, 2019 – Spokane, Washington

1. WWE United States Championship Match

Samoa Joe (c) defeated Ricochet

2. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans (No Contest)

-Evans attacked Lynch before the match.

3. Heath Slater defeated Mojo Rawley

4. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The Revival (c) defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The Usos

5. Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro

6. Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match

Dana Brooke, Naomi, and No Way Jose defeated Sarah Logan, Tamina, and EC3

7. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Lacey Evans

8. WWE Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins (c) defeated Baron Corbin