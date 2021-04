WWE NXT Live Event Results – June 23, 2019 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

1. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits (c) defeated The Forgotten Sons

2. Jordan Myles defeated Cameron Grimes

3. Reina Gonzalez and Rachael Evers defeated Lacey Lane and Jessi Kamea

4. Damian Priest defeated Raul Mendoza

5. The Velveteen Dream and Matt Riddle defeated The Outliers (w/Robert Strauss)

6. Kushida defeated Kona Reeves

7. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Shayna Baszler (c) defeated Mia Yim

8. NXT Championship Match

Adam Cole (c) defeated Keith Lee