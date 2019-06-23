Willie Mack Would Eventually Like to Go to WWE

Willie Mack Would Eventually Like to Go to WWE, Isn’t Crazy About Starting All Over in NXT

Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, Willie Mack discussed the possibility of going to NXT or WWE in the future. Here’s what Willie Mack had to say about a possible future in NXT or WWE:

“Well, I grew up watching WWE and to get that opportunity to get to go there was great, but I never even got to actually go to the Performance Center officially and start my schedule for my contract. Eventually, I’d like to go there, but if it don’t happen, hey, at least I know I was on their radar because it’s like out of thousands and thousands of people, I got picked, did the tryout, and got a contract, if you think about it. But the way I am, I don’t know if I want to go to NXT or nothing because it’s like they start you all the way over. And it’s like, if you’re already established somewhere, to go there with years of training and experience and whatever you got your name value on, and to start all the way over again, I don’t know if I want to do that.