AEW applies for Wednesday Night Dynamite trademark with the USPTO

PWInsider.com is reporting that All Elite Wrestling has applied for a trademark for the term Wednesday Night Dynamite with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The trademark was filed on June 18 by attorney Maya L. Tarr on behalf of All Elite Wrestling LLC under several goods and services including entertainment services, live streaming of video, toys, apparel, and many others.

The company also filed for a trademark for Tuesday Night Dynamite in November 2018 as plans were for AEW to hold their weekly TV show on Tuesday nights since Smackdown is moving to Fridays come October.

But with WWE planning to have a studio show on FS1 on Tuesdays in the current time slot of Smackdown, AEW looks like they want to avoid any competition for the time being and there is no wrestling on cable TV on Wednesdays.

AEW is set to debut on TNT in October with a weekly two-hour live event but no start date has been announced yet.