24/7 title changes videos on YouTube prove to be mega popular with fans

When Mick Foley introduced the 24/7 title on Raw several weeks ago, the whole internet wrestling community was probably disappointed. Pretty much a replica of the now defunct Hardcore title, this was a case of “we’ve seen it all already.”

But the introduction of the title, thanks to R-Truth and the ensemble cast who continue to come up with hilarious ways to try and win the title, has paid dividends…at least online.

The videos on the WWE official YouTube channel with the 24/7 title are outperforming every single other video uploaded by the company. And not just by a bit…but by millions.

In just two days, Truth winning the title at Drake Maverick’s wedding has garnered 3.4 million views on YouTube. Maverick winning the title on Smackdown did 1.4 million views in four days. Truth losing the title to Jinder Mahal on the runway has 2.9 million views in two weeks while Truth regaining the title on the plane 39,000 feet in the air did a whopping 8.7 million views.

There are rarely any videos which come close to those numbers on WWE’s channel. Maybe a very popular full match upload gets in the 4-5 million views range, but regular videos usually hover between 100,000 and half a million views depending on who they are of.

And while WWE viewership on television is in a downward spiral, clips uploaded by WWE on YouTube have continued to be very popular and the 24/7 title remains the king of views, at least for now.