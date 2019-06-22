WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 21, 2019 – Missoula, Montana

1. WWE United States Championship Match

Samoa Joe (c) defeated Ricochet

2. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans (No Contest)

-Evans attacked Lynch before the bell.

3. Heath Slater defeated Mojo Rawley

4. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The Revival (c) defeated The Usos, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Lacey Evans

6. Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match

Dana Brooke, Naomi, and No Way Jose defeated Sarah Logan, Tamina, and EC3

7. Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro

8. WWE Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins (c) defeated Baron Corbin