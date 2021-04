Which night of the week will AEW air on TNT?

PWInsider reports that AEW is narrowing in on when exactly their weekly TV show will air on TNT.

Dave Meltzer reported that the trademark of “Tuesday Night Dynamite” was by no means a final decision and that TNT was leaning more towards a Wednesday nights because of the NBA.

The company has also trademarked Wednesday Night Dynamite as a potential name for the weekly show.

