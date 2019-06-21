“Total Bellas” renewed for fifth season

E! has greenlit Total Bellas for its fifth season which will premiere in early 2020, featuring 10, one-hour long episodes.

“Nikki and Brie have never shied away from revealing every aspect of their lives to our viewers,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive Vice President, Development and Production, E! “They’re strong women who are incredibly relatable and connect deeply with our audience.”

Season four averaged 436,000 viewers per episode, a big drop from the 582,000 average per episode from season three. But the show still ranked as a top three program for E! and when adding DVR and other replays, it averaged 783,000 viewers.

“We’re at a really exciting point in our lives and can’t wait to take the Bella Army on this journey as we continue to work hard and inspire them to live their dreams,” said Brie Bella.

“We’re looking forward to sharing our triumphs and challenges with our fans this season and hope they all have as much fun as we’re having along the way,” added Nikki Bella.

Total Bellas is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Russell Jay and Farnaz Farjam Chazan serving as Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray Productions and Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser serving as Executive Producer for WWE. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella also serve as Executive Producers.